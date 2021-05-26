Interim Result
26/05/2021 Oxford Metrics PLC (OMG)
26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)
26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)
26/05/2021 Adventis Group PLC (ATG)
26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)
26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
Final Result
26/05/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
26/05/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
26/05/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
26/05/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
26/05/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
AGM / EGM
26/05/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
26/05/2021 Life Settlement Assets PLC (LSAA)
26/05/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
26/05/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
26/05/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
26/05/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors Guernsey C Ltd (SIGC)
26/05/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
26/05/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
26/05/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
26/05/2021 Deltic Energy PLC (DELT)
26/05/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
26/05/2021 Bango PLC (BGO)
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
26/05/2021 Eve Sleep PLC (EVE)
26/05/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
26/05/2021 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET)
26/05/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
Trading Statement
26/05/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
