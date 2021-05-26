StockMarketWire.com - Quality Assurance provider Intertek said it was track to met full-year targets as revenue grew in the first fourth months of the year, led by performance in its products division.
For the period from 1 January to 30 April, like-for-like revenue grew 2.7%, with the products division delivering a robust 7.4%.
In the March to April period, group like-for-like revenue accelerated to 9.3% at constant currency with the products division recording LFL revenue growth of 13.8% and the trade division growing 5.3%
Looking ahead, the company said it was on track to deliver 2021 targets in revenue, margin accretion and free cash flow.
'We are on track to deliver our full year targets of good LFL revenue growth at constant currency with year on year margin progression and a strong free cash flow performance notwithstanding the continuing lockdown restrictions in several markets impacting the supply chain of our clients and mobility,' the company said.
The group's half year results to 30 June 2021 will be announced on 30 July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
