StockMarketWire.com - Premium drinks company C&C swung to an annual loss as the pandemic reduced on-trade demand from the hospitality sector.

The company also said it would raise approximately £151 million through a 6 for 23 rights issue at a price of 186 pence per share.

For the 12 months ended 28 February 2021, pre-tax losses were €85.2 million, compared with a profit of €104.1 million year-on-year, and revenue decreased 56.1% to €736.9 million.

Pre-tax exceptional items were €36.1 million and included net finance costs of €19.5 million as the company negotiated covenant waivers due to the impact of COVID-19 with its lenders.

'With approximately 80% of C&C's pre COVID-19 net revenue derived from the hospitality sector, the pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the group,' the company said.





Story provided by StockMarketWire.com