StockMarketWire.com - Premium drinks company C&C swung to an annual loss as the pandemic reduced on-trade demand from the hospitality sector.
The company also said it would raise approximately £151 million through a 6 for 23 rights issue at a price of 186 pence per share.
For the 12 months ended 28 February 2021, pre-tax losses were €85.2 million, compared with a profit of €104.1 million year-on-year, and revenue decreased 56.1% to €736.9 million.
Pre-tax exceptional items were €36.1 million and included net finance costs of €19.5 million as the company negotiated covenant waivers due to the impact of COVID-19 with its lenders.
'With approximately 80% of C&C's pre COVID-19 net revenue derived from the hospitality sector, the pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the group,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: