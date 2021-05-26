StockMarketWire.com - Private healthcare group Mediclinic International swung to a full-year profit as impairment charges fell, though its underlying performance was dented by lower revenue during the pandemic.
Pre-tax profit for the year through March amounted to £104 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £275 million.
Revenue fell 3% to £3.0 billion and adjusted operating profit fell 32% to £221 million.
Mediclinic did not declare any dividends for a year that was affected by people cancelling elective surgeries while the pandemic raged.
The company said it expected to deliver growth in revenue and operating earnings across all three of its divisions in the 2022 financial year.
It added, however, that it was remaining cautious given the ongoing pandemic, subsequent waves and the varied pace of vaccine roll-outs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
