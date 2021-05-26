StockMarketWire.com - Hospital group Spire Healthcare said it had agreed to be acquired by Australia's Ramsay Health Care for £999.6 million.
Spire shareholders would receive 240p per share, a 24% premium to the company's latest closing price.
Ramsay chief executive Craig McNally said the deal would 'enable Ramsay to build on its established reputation for delivering high quality patient care and outcomes in the UK.'
'The proposed combination builds a broader platform to take advantage of the opportunity for sustained growth in the £5.8 billion UK private hospital sector, with the aim of delivering best-in-class healthcare to all patients,' he added.
Spire chief executive Justin Ash said the company had made significant progress on strategic goals laid out in 2018.
'The highly complementary combination of Spire and Ramsay presents a unique opportunity to accelerate this progress,' he said.
At 8:07am: [LON:SPI] Spire Healthcare Group
