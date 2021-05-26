StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Johnson Matthey said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Plug Power to jointly develop a roadmap to accelerate the development of electrolyser technology for green hydrogen.
The collaboration would focus on the development, validation and incorporation of JM's advanced materials in Plug Power's electrolyser systems.
'The companies will also investigate the development of a closed loop recycling system for the critical platinum group metals (pgm) used as catalysts in these systems,' the company said.
At 8:19am: [LON:JMAT] Johnson Matthey PLC share price was 0p at 2490p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
