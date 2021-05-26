StockMarketWire.com - Networks company CyanConnode said it had signed an a memorandum of understanding with meter asset provider Intellismart, to jointly developed new and existing Intellismart projects.
Intellismart is a joint venture company formed by Energy Efficiency Services Limited, and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund,
Under the agreement, CyanConnode and Intellismart would 'work on existing EESL and Intellismart projects as well as new ones, in India and international markets,' the company said.
'CyanConnode Pvt Limited, our Indian subsidiary, continues to operate in line with expectations during this latest wave of Covid. My thoughts are of course with the Indian people during this difficult time,' it added.
At 8:54am: [LON:CYAN] CyanConnode PLC share price was 0p at 4.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: