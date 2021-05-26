StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and energy services group Sureserve said it had appointed Nick Winks as its chairman.
Robert Legget would resume his role as senior independent director.
Winks was currently Chairman of Virtua and executive chairman of John Charcol.
He had held previous key management or board roles including at Claimar Care, Eleco and Connect Group. and past Director of the Institute for Turnaround.
At 8:56am: [LON:SUR] Sureserve Group Plc Ord 10p share price was 0p at 52p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
