StockMarketWire.com - Payments group Equiniti said the mixed performance across its divisions seen in the first quarter of the year had continued into the second amid ongoing lockdown restrictions.
Some divisions were 'gaining positive momentum whilst others continue to be impacted by lockdown restrictions,' the company said.
'The outlook remains dependent on the pace and shape of the economic recovery and the timing of the return of market-paid activities as set out in the group's 2020 full year results,' it added.
'As a result of these continuing uncertainties, the Group remains unable to provide formal guidance regarding the expected financial outturn for the current year.'
At 9:06am: [LON:EQN] Equiniti Group PLC share price was 0p at 107.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
