StockMarketWire.com - Skin health focused SkinBioTherapeutics said a study of consumers using one of its food supplements had garnered 'highly positive' feedback.
The AxisBiotix-Ps powered supplement was designed to modulate the immune system by harnessing the gut-skin axis, to address problems associated with sensitive skin conditions such as psoriasis.
A 56-day 'self-managed' consumer study commenced in February with 76% of participants that self-identified as suffering from psoriasis reporting that their skin felt less itchy.
Additionally, 75% reported that their skin appeared less red, 73% reported that their skin felt less irritable and 65% reported that they had fewer 'flaky patches' of skin.
Chief scientific officer Cath O'Neill said the results had exceeded the company's expectatins.
'We have also received highly positive feedback from participants about improvements to their sense of wellbeing, such as being able to sleep better and pursuing activities they enjoyed before, such as painting, long walks and even wearing shorts, which they had given up because of their condition,' he said.
At 9:14am: [LON:SBTX] SkinBioTherapeutics Plc share price was 0p at 14.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
