StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Lexington Gold assay results from the first three holes drilled at the Jones-Keystone-Loflin project in the US, revealed intersections of 'significant' gold mineralisation.
Among the highlights of the assay results was a 35.7 meter intersection of 1.15 grams per tonne of gold and a 32 meter intersection of 0.97 g/t of gold from 53.9 meters to 85.9 meters above the surface.
'The remaining results are expected in the coming weeks and will provide the company with an even greater understanding of the project's potential and support our ongoing planning for the Phase 2 drill programme at JKL,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
