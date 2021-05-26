StockMarketWire.com - Finsbury Food said it would resume its dividend as the bakery chain upgraded its outlook on annual profit after reporting 'strong' second-half performance.
Trading in the second half of the financial year had been strong and the company now anticipated that pre-tax profit for the full year will be no less than £15.0m, ahead of current market expectations.
The strong trading had been driven by improving volume performance and the benefits and improved line efficiency including lower waste throughout the group's bakeries.
'In the light of the expected performance and the current outlook, the board plans on reintroducing the payment of the dividend for the financial year ending 26 June 2021,' the company said.
At 9:26am: [LON:FIF] Finsbury Food Group PLC share price was 0p at 61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
