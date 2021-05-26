StockMarketWire.com - Oil company President Energy said a new gas well in Argentina had been been completed and had displayed 'excellent' pressure.
The EV-1002 gas well was now in production alongside the new EV-1001 well.
Aggregate current production from the new wells together with the new well LB-1002 was expected to be approximately in line with pre-drill projections of around 170,000 cubic meters per day.
A combined cost for the three wells was in line with budget at around $4 million, President Energy said.
At 9:28am: [LON:PPC] President Energy Plc share price was 0p at 1.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
