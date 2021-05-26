StockMarketWire.com - Digital imaging and sensing control group SDI upgraded its annual profit and revenue guidance, citing 'robust' sales in March and April.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through April was now expected at about £7.4 million, on revenue of around £35.3 million.
SDI said it had not changed its expectations for the current financial year, which remained an adjusted profit of £8.7 million, on revenue of £42.0 million.
'This further increase in performance in a challenging year underlines the strength of the SDI operating model and the dedication of our staff,' chairman Ken Ford said.
At 9:39am: [LON:SDI] Scientific Digital Imaging PLC share price was 0p at 84p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
