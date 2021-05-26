StockMarketWire.com - Bus operator Go-Ahead Group said David Brown would be retiring as chief executive at the end of this year after more than 10 years leading the business.
The company has a process to appoint a successor underway and a further announcement will be made in due course.
At 9:42am: [LON:GOG] GoAhead Group PLC share price was 0p at 836p
