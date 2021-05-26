StockMarketWire.com - Customer engagement software group Netcall said it had launched a platform solution tailored to address the specific needs of the housing sector.
Tenant Hub would offer housing specific solutions centred on low-code capabilities, with self-service and integration to Liberty's omnichannel contact centre solutions.
'The result for tenants is improved online access to vital services, including rent statements and repair services, as well as more choice when it comes to engaging - including via Twitter and Facebook Messenger,' Netcall said.
At 9:43am: [LON:NET] Netcall PLC share price was 0p at 48.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: