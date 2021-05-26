StockMarketWire.com - Digital learning company Learning Technologies said current trading for the year had started well and in lien with expectations amid a boost from recent acquisitions.
During the year, the company broadened its offering and addressable market 'significantly through the acquisitions of Open LMS, eThink and eCreators which together give the group global market leadership in the open-source Moodle market.'
The acquisition of Patheer in 2020, and of Reflektive and Bridge in the first quarter of 2021, meanwhile had further strengthened our expansion into the talent development mid-market.
Looking ahead, the company said it was confident of a strong recovery in its content & services division in 2021 and was encouraged by the performance of the software & platforms division 'which has been enhanced by the contribution of our recent acquisitions where integration is well advanced and delivering ahead of expectations.'
'This overall momentum underpins LTG's ambitious medium-term goal, to achieve c. £230 million revenue and c. £66 million adjusted EBIT on a run-rate basis by the end of 2022,' it added.
At 9:54am: [LON:LTG] Learning Technologies Group PLC share price was 0p at 130.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
