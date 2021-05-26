StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals said it had recorded 'excellent' initial recovery results from metallurgical testing at the Elizabeth Hill silver tailings project in Western Australia.
The company recorded a maximum of 95.2% silver recovery, with an average recovery of 91.9% silver from six samples.
'These initial metallurgical results are really encouraging and have given the management confidence that, with further test work, the silver tailings hold potential for economic recovery,' chief executive Bill Brodie Good said.
At 9:58am: [LON:UFO] share price was 0p at 1.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
