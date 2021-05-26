StockMarketWire.com - London Stock Exchange Group has confirmed that, with the integration of Refinitiv now well underway, David Craig will leave the group at the end of 2021.
Andrea Remyn Stone will become group head, data & analytics, with effect from 1 July, 2021. She is currently chief product officer, data & analytics and will work closely with Craig to ensure a smooth transition of operational and integration priorities over the coming months.
Following this, Craig will operate in an advisory capacity to the group until the end of 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: