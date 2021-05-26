StockMarketWire.com - PureTech Health has announced that its founded entity, Akili Interactive, has secured $160 million of combined equity and debt financing.
The financing included a $110 million Series D equity financing round led by Neuberger Berman Funds and joined by new investors Polaris Partners, Mirae Assets, Shionogi & Co Ltd, New Leaf Venture Partners, Dave Baszucki (founder and CEO of Roblox Corporation), QUAD Investment Management, and Ladera Venture Partners.
Existing investors Temasek, Baillie Gifford, JAZZ Venture Partners, Evidity Health Capital, Omidyar Technology Ventures, Fearless Ventures, Amgen Ventures, and M Ventures (the corporate VC fund of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany) also participated.
In conjunction with the Series D financing, Akili also closed a credit facility for up to $50 million with Silicon Valley Bank.
The Series D brings Akili's total equity funding to $230 million to date and further positions Akili to continue leading the industry in bringing digital therapeutics to patients.
In June 2020, Akili's flagship product, EndeavorRx, received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance as the first and only prescription video game treatment.
