StockMarketWire.com - The board of Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS) has confirmed the resignation of Richard Staveley, who will leave with immediate effect.
The board has said it is 'disappointed' that the lead fund manager of GHS has resigned.
Since Staveley joined Gresham House to manage the GHS investments, he has made a significant positive impact, with two thirds of GHS's current investment portfolio made up of stocks acquired during his tenure.
These have been major contributors to the strong performance of the portfolio, with seven stocks up over 50% since purchase. Staveley's investment decisions have driven significant NAV growth for the portfolio which has contributed to the increase in the share price of GHS.
The board has said it is considering the implications for the future management of GHS' portfolio and will make another announcement in due course.
At 1:31pm: [LON:GHS] Gresham House Strategic Plc share price was 0p at 1120p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: