StockMarketWire.com - Oxford Biomedica has confirmed that Andrew Heath will be retiring from the board as non executive director following the annual general meeting being held on Thursday 27 May.
Heath joined the board in January 2010 and became deputy chair and senior independent director in May 2011, stepping down from these roles to that of Non-Executive Director in June 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
