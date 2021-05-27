StockMarketWire.com - The Renewables Infrastructure Group has announced it will be acquiring two onshore wind farms located in central Sweden – Ranasjo and Salsjo.
The company is set acquire a 50% interest in the two pre-construction wind farms, which have a total capacity of 242MW.
The acquisition is the result of an investment partnership with the InfraRed European Infrastructure Fund 4, which will also acquire a 50% interest in the farm.
This is commonplace for TRIG, who usually partner with co-investors with aligned interests.
The farm has been sourced in collaboration with Arise – an active player in Sweden’s wind farming sector.
‘The Nordics is a key region for our diversified portfolio and we're pleased to continue our relationship with Arise. We firmly believe developing and leveraging relationships through our Managers is crucial in an increasingly competitive market for renewables, whilst partnering with aligned co-investors enhances our access to attractive opportunities,’ said Helen Mahy, CBE, chairwoman of TRIG.
The acquisition is subject to conditions and the transaction is set to be completed by July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
