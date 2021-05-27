StockMarketWire.com - GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi got their phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidate study underway to evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine against the original D.614 virus as well as the South African B.1.351 variant.
Pending positive phase 3 outcomes and regulatory reviews, the vaccine could be approved in Q4 2021, the company said.
The primary endpoint of the study is the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 in SARS-CoV-2 naive adults. Secondary endpoints is the prevention of severe COVID-19 disease and prevention of asymptomatic infection.
'Following encouraging interim results from the recent Phase 2 study, the companies will also begin clinical studies in the coming weeks to assess the ability of the adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate to generate a strong booster response regardless of the initial vaccine platform received,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
