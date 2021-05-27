StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said it had priced its €800 million fixed rate notes with a coupon of 0.375% that will mature on 3 June 2029.
AstraZeneca expected to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for the Alexion acquisition, and for general corporate purposes.
The notes would be subject to 'special mandatory redemption if the acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals is not consummated on or before 12 March 2022 or, if prior to such date, AstraZeneca notifies the trustee that AstraZeneca will not pursue the consummation of the Alexion Acquisition,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
