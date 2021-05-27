StockMarketWire.com - Heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services Bodycote reported a fall in revenue for the first fourth months of the year on weakness in its aerospace & defence business as the pandemic impacts demand.
For the four-month period from 1 January to 30 April 2021, revenue dell 4% to £208 million.
Automotive & general industrial, or AGI, revenues were up 5% to £128 million, while aerospace, defence & energy, or ADE, revenues fell 16% to £80 million.
Aerospace & defence revenues were 19% lower as the civil aerospace business remained subdued.
'We are seeing improvement in revenue trends across most of our key markets and the group is benefiting from last year's restructuring,' the company said.
'We are, therefore, cautiously optimistic as we look forward to the remainder of this year,' it added.
