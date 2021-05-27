StockMarketWire.com - FX and banking solutions company Alpha FX said it was optimistic that it was on track to exceed current expectations for the full year following strong trading year to date.
'Trading in the five months to date has been very positive across all aspects of the business,' the company said.
'Our institutional and alpha platform solutions divisions in the UK, along with our overseas offices in Canada and Amsterdam have all delivered excellent year-on-year growth, it added.
At 9:10am: [LON:AFX] Alpha Fx Group PLC share price was 0p at 1200p
