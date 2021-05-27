StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Coro Energy said it had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Dubai Energy Partners to sell the company's Italian portfolio for €300,000.
Completion of the disposal was conditional on approval by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, with Dubai Energy Partners assuming responsibility for any operational losses for the Italian Portfolio from signature of the agreement until completion.
The economic effective date for the disposal was 26 May 2021.
The proceeds of the sale would be applied towards the group's energy transition strategy in South East Asia, Coro Energy said.
At 9:18am: [LON:CORO] Coro Energy Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: