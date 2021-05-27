StockMarketWire.com - kettle safety controls supplier Strix upgraded its outlook on revenue as improved performance seen in the second half of 2020 had continued so far through the first half of 2021.
'The positive trends in current trading and momentum so far in H1 mean that we anticipate delivering revenue growth of circa 30% for the group during 2021, the company said.
The kettle controls category was 'performing strongly, particularly within the Regulated segment and a strong order book gives management confidence for H2 2021 and beyond,' the company said.
In the water category, the sales of the new products launched were starting to 'accelerate with additional product launches from LAICA implemented in H1 including GlaSSmart (instant water filtering bottle), tap filters and the myLAICA sports bottles,' it added.
At 9:22am: [LON:KETL] Strix Group PLC share price was 0p at 228p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
