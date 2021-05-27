StockMarketWire.com - Property franchise group Belvoir said trading during the four months to 30 April 2021 was exceptionally strong and 'materially ahead of management's expectations.'
Management service fees from its property franchise division, was up 22% on 2020, with fees from lettings up 12% and fees from sales up 81%.
'Both reflect the very active residential property sector which has been fueled by both pent-up demand following the Coronavirus lockdowns and the Stamp Duty holiday which has now been extended to September 2021,' the company said.
Te company confirmed that the group was 'trading significantly ahead of mnagement's expectations for the year ending December 2021.'
