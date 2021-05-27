StockMarketWire.com - Copper-gold mining company, SolGold, has provided an update on a new community initiative in Ecuador.
As part of its Franco-Nevada Net Smelter Returns Financing Agreement (NSR), Franco-Nevada has agreed to contribute $150,000 a year for three years in order to invest in ESG projects with SolGold.
SolGold has said it will match or exceed Franco-Nevada's contribution towards these initiatives.
‘Improving waste management removes health hazards and potential harm to the environment and improves the overall level of care for community property,’ said vice president of SolGold in Ecuador, Andrew Taunton.
Canada-based mining company, Franco-Nevada, has confirmed its sponsorship of SolGold’s community and waste management initiative.
The communities collaborating in waste management are the Lita Parish and La Carolina Parish in the Imbabura province of northern Ecuador.
Benefits are said to reach a population of around 7,000 in both communities. The project could potentially better living standards of communities located near the mine site and reduce pollution and plastic waste in the local environment. At 10:09am:
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
