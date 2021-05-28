Interim Result
31/05/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)
01/06/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
01/06/2021 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)
01/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)
02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)
02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)
03/06/2021 Menhaden PLC (MHN)
03/06/2021 Tissue Regenix Group PLC (TRX)
03/06/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
03/06/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
03/06/2021 Informa PLC (INF)
03/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
03/06/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)
03/06/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
03/06/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
03/06/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
03/06/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
03/06/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
03/06/2021 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
03/06/2021 Kazera Global PLC (KZG)
04/06/2021 B90 Holdings PLC (B90)
04/06/2021 Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC (SUPP)
04/06/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
Final Result
01/06/2021 Deepmatter Group PLC (DMTR)
02/06/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
02/06/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
02/06/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
03/06/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
03/06/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
03/06/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
03/06/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
03/06/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
03/06/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
04/06/2021 Biotech Growth Trust (The) PLC (BIOG)
AGM / EGM
01/06/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)
01/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)
02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)
02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)
03/06/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
03/06/2021 Menhaden PLC (MHN)
03/06/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
03/06/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)
03/06/2021 Tissue Regenix Group PLC (TRX)
03/06/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
03/06/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
03/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
03/06/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
03/06/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
03/06/2021 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
03/06/2021 Kazera Global PLC (KZG)
03/06/2021 Informa PLC (INF)
04/06/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
04/06/2021 B90 Holdings PLC (B90)
04/06/2021 Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC (SUPP)
Trading Statement
01/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
Ex-Dividend
01/06/2021 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
01/06/2021 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
01/06/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
01/06/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
01/06/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
02/06/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
02/06/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
03/06/2021 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
03/06/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
03/06/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
03/06/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
03/06/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
03/06/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
03/06/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
03/06/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
03/06/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
03/06/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
03/06/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
03/06/2021 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)
03/06/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
03/06/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
03/06/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
03/06/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
03/06/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
03/06/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
03/06/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
03/06/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
03/06/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
03/06/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
03/06/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
03/06/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
03/06/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
03/06/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
