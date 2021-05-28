StockMarketWire.com - Susanne Given will step down as non-executive director of Tritax Big Box Reit with effect from 14 September 2021 in order to focus on her other business commitments.
A selection process for an additional non-executive director is currently underway and the company said it will update the market in due course.
Aubrey Adams who is chairman of Tritax Big Box REIT, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Susanne for her service and valuable contribution to the business since joining the Board in 2016 and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: