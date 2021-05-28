StockMarketWire.com - Care-based housing and healthcare REIT Civitas Social Housing said it had completed the acquisition of 10 supported living properties across Hertfordshire, Essex, Suffolk and Wales for £8.6 million.

The properties are leased to Inclusion Housing Community Interest company, with rents adjusted annually in line with CPI over the full-term and are subject to a lower limit of inflation of 0% per annum and a maximum indexation of 4% per annum.

The properties are immediately income generating with an initial net yield in line with the company's present expectations.








