StockMarketWire.com - The Edinburgh Investment Trust declared a special dividend after reporting a net asset value returns that topped its benchmark as markets rebounded.
Fr the financial year ended 31 March 2021, net asset value on a total return basis was 34.8%. Compared with a total return of 26.7% for the FTSE All-Share Index, the company benchmark.
The performance came from a 'diversified range of stocks, with an additional boost from the effect of the company's borrowings,' the company said.
The recommended a final dividend of 6.00p per share, and decided to pay a special dividend of 4.65p.
'This will supplement the underlying distribution of 24.00p and result in a total distribution of 28.65p, unchanged from the previous financial year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
