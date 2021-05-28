StockMarketWire.com - Irn-bru maker AG Barr said it had made a strong start to the new fiscal year, and the easing of lockdown restrictions have boosted its sales, with return of demand from hospitality and leisure sectors.
'While the pace and extent of the reopening of the hospitality sector varies by region, our Funkin business is already beginning to see the benefits, delivering on-trade sales that provide optimism for the sector's recovery,' the company said.
'Across the take-home channel, the strong performance of our Funkin ready to drink cocktails during 2020 is continuing, with an increase in both customer listings and new consumers enjoying Funkin cocktails at home,' it added.
Looking ahead, there remained some uncertainty in the short term as pandemic related restrictions ease, but AG Barr said it was well placed to drive the growth of the business and remained confident in the company's prospects for the full year.
A further update would be provided in its half year trading update in early August 2021.
