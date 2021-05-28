StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Kodal Minerals said it had commenced drilling at the Nielle project in the Ivory Coast and confirmed it had filed an updated feasibility study for its Bougouni lithium project with the mining authority in Mali.
The 5,000m drilling programme was expected to take two weeks to complete and samples would be submitted for assay at completion, the company said.
At the Dabakala project, located in central Cote d'Ivoire, Kodal completed the infill sampling programme and submitted all samples for analysis to the ALS Laboratory in Bamako.
Kodal said it continued to liaise with the mining authority in Mali and was now awaited a request for payment of the mining licence fee for its Bougouni lithium project.
The payment of the fee would trigger the drafting of the mining licence decree for final ministerial approval.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
