StockMarketWire.com - All 19 resolutions at Oxford Biometrics were passed by shareholders at the company's AGM on 27 May, including a new directors' remuneration policy.
Some 80.94% of shareholders voted to replace the directors' remuneration policy approved in 2018 with a new policy as referred to in Resolution 3.
In the notice of AGM, the company said the new policy provides the company with the 'flexibility to offer an overall compensation package to an incoming overseas executive director that is competitive against NASDAQ listed biotechnology businesses and the new policy increases the overall annual and long-term incentive opportunity'.
Other resolutions which were passed related to the approval of proposed changes to the Oxford Biomedica 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan and the Oxford Biomedica 2015 Executive Share Option Scheme.
Oxford Biomedica announced separately that it has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 600,000 new ordinary shares of 50 pence each.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
