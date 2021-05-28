StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant owner Fulham Shore said its revenue in the first full week since reopening for indoor dining was about 103% revenue seen in the same week in 2019.
For the period between 17 to 23 May 2021, revenue grew 103% of the revenue recorded in the similar week in calendar year 2019 and 92% on a like for like basis for the same time frame.
'This recent sales performance is very encouraging despite the restaurants having restricted capacity due to social distancing,' the company said.
The company said 71 out of the group's 73 restaurants were now open across the UK for dining indoors.
The company planned to open more restaurants over the next three years.
'We look forward to fully opening our remaining two restaurants (in the Covent Garden area of London) at the beginning of June,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: