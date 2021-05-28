StockMarketWire.com - The Board of SolGold has announced the pending retirement of Karl Schlobohm from the role of company secretary, to be effective on 30 June 2021.
Schlobohm has acted as the firm's company secretary since April 2009.
SolGold's interim CEO Keith Marshall said: 'On behalf of the Board of directors, I would like to sincerely thank Karl for his years of dedicated service and loyalty to the company and its shareholders.'
The company is in the process of making a new company secretarial appointment and will advise the market in due course. Schlobohm will remain available to consult back to the company as required and through any transition period.
SolGold is a resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits.
At 8:27am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was 0p at 33.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: