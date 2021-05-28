StockMarketWire.com - Glenveagh Properties launched its previously announced €75 million share buyback programme.

The buyback programme, which may continue until 1 February 2022, will be conducted within the limitations of the authority granted at the group's AGM on 27 May 2021 to repurchase up to 10% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue of 87,133,355.


At 8:55am: [LON:GLV] Glenveagh Properties Plc share price was 0p at 0.83p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com