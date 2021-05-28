StockMarketWire.com - BMO Commercial Property Trust said it had sold the solus retail warehouse located in East Kilbride, Scotland for £19 million.
The sale price reflected an increase of 7.2% over the last external valuation of 31 March 2021.
The property is let to B&Q Limited for one of its large format stores on a lease due to expire in November 2029.
At 8:58am: [LON:BCPT] Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limited share price was 0p at 69p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
