BMO Commercial Property Trust said it had sold the solus retail warehouse located in East Kilbride, Scotland for £19 million.

The sale price reflected an increase of 7.2% over the last external valuation of 31 March 2021.

The property is let to B&Q Limited for one of its large format stores on a lease due to expire in November 2029.








