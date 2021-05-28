StockMarketWire.com - Greg Madison has been appointed as CEO of Shield Therapeutics, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency, with effect from 1 June 2021.
He will also be appointed as a director of the company during June 2021.
Tim Watts, Shield's current CEO, will step down as CEO on 1 June 2021 but will remain with the group as an executive director until 30 September 2021 to ensure an effective transition at which point he will also step down from the board.
The company's update said Madison has an 'excellent commercialisation track record' and, in particular, has 'deep knowledge and previous experience in the US iron deficiency marketplace'.
Prior to joining Shield, he was CEO at Melt Pharmaceuticals in Boston. Before that was CEO of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from 2015 to 2018, where he led the transformation of the organisation from development stage to commercial stage focused on Auryxia, an oral product for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia and iron deficiency anaemia, and ultimately leading to a merger with Akebia Therapeutics.
In 2013 and 2014, he was chief commercial officer at AMAG Pharmaceuticals where he was closely involved with Feraheme, a leading intravenous product for the treatment of iron deficiency.
From 2000-2012, Madison was at Genzyme Corporation, ultimately serving as vice president and general manager of its Nephrology Division, where he led a division that had revenues in excess of $1 billion dollars, led by the world's leading phosphate binder, Renvela. Greg began his career as a sales representative for Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a division of Johnson and Johnson.
