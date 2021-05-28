StockMarketWire.com - GSTechnologies said it had signed a collaboration agreement with Wise MPay, the Singaporean blockchain payment solution provider.
Under the agreement, Wise MPay would provide the company with software and services to facilitate the company's plans launch GS Money, a neobanking platform providing digital money solutions.
The agreement builds upon the memorandum of understanding between the Company and Wise MPay announced on 21 April 2021.
At 9:18am: [LON:GST] share price was 0p at 0.2p
