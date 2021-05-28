StockMarketWire.com - Cancer therapies and diagnostics Avacta said it had yet to receive any update from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on the CE mark submission for its SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test.
Its partner, Mologic Limited had filed the CE application.
'To date, neither Avacta nor Mologic have received any update from the MHRA. Avacta will update the market when it is in a position to do so,' the company said.
At 9:46am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was 0p at 111.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: