StockMarketWire.com - Premier Miton Group, the AIM quoted fund management group, has announced its asset under management rose to £12.6 billion in the six months ending 31 March 2021.
Its AuM was £9.1 billion in the same period in 2020, and the company revealed assets have increased further as of 30 April 2021 to £13.1 billion.
The company had net inflows of £359 million during the period compared to £389 million outflows in the previous year.
74% of funds have above median investment performance since launch or tenure. Adjusted profit before tax £11.9 million (2020 HY: £12.2 million), and profit before tax was £6.2 million (2020 HY: £5.3 million)
Mike O'Shea, CEO of Premier Miton Group, said:
'We have made considerable progress as a business since our merger in 2019 and it is pleasing to be able to report a return to net positive flows for the Group over the period. Premier Miton is now a well-diversified asset manager operating on a stable and sustainable platform with a robust balance sheet.
'With attractive investment performance and a clear sense of client service, coupled with a growing brand and targeted marketing activity, this is an exciting time for the firm. I believe that the business is well positioned to deliver for our investors and for our wider stakeholders over the years ahead.'
The company has proposed an interim dividend of 3.7 pence per share (2020 interim: 2.5 pence per share)
At 9:53am: [LON:PMI] Premier Miton Group PLC share price was 0p at 132.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: