Interim Result
01/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
01/06/2021 Tekmar Group PLC (TGP)
01/06/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)
02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)
02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)
02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
03/06/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
03/06/2021 Tissue Regenix Group PLC (TRX)
03/06/2021 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
03/06/2021 Kazera Global PLC (KZG)
03/06/2021 Menhaden PLC (MHN)
03/06/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
03/06/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
03/06/2021 Informa PLC (INF)
03/06/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
03/06/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)
03/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
03/06/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
03/06/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
03/06/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
04/06/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
04/06/2021 B90 Holdings PLC (B90)
04/06/2021 Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC (SUPP)
07/06/2021 Zaim Credit Systems PLC (ZAIM)
07/06/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)
07/06/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
07/06/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
07/06/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
08/06/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
08/06/2021 Trufin PLC (TRU)
08/06/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
08/06/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)
08/06/2021 Xpediator PLC (XPD)
08/06/2021 Trident Royalties PLC (TRR)
08/06/2021 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
08/06/2021 Ra International Group PLC (RAI)
08/06/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
08/06/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
08/06/2021 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)
08/06/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
08/06/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
08/06/2021 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
09/06/2021 Animalcare Group PLC (ANCR)
09/06/2021 Slingsby (H C) PLC (SLNG)
09/06/2021 Immedia Group PLC (IME)
09/06/2021 Kore Potash PLC (KP2)
09/06/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
09/06/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
09/06/2021 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
09/06/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
09/06/2021 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG)
09/06/2021 Aex Gold Inc. (AEXG)
09/06/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
10/06/2021 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
10/06/2021 Team17 Group PLC (TM17)
10/06/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
10/06/2021 Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY)
10/06/2021 Ergomed PLC (ERGO)
10/06/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)
10/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
10/06/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
10/06/2021 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
11/06/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
11/06/2021 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)
14/06/2021 Trian Investors1 Limited (TI1)
14/06/2021 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)
14/06/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
14/06/2021 Lexington Gold LTD (LEX)
14/06/2021 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)
14/06/2021 Saga PLC (SAGA)
14/06/2021 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)
14/06/2021 Sourcebio International PLC (SBI)
14/06/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
14/06/2021 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)
14/06/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
15/06/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
15/06/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)
15/06/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
15/06/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)
17/06/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
17/06/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
Final Result
01/06/2021 Deepmatter Group PLC (DMTR)
02/06/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
02/06/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
02/06/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
03/06/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
03/06/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
03/06/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
03/06/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
03/06/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
03/06/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
04/06/2021 Biotech Growth Trust (The) PLC (BIOG)
07/06/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
08/06/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
08/06/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
08/06/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
08/06/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
08/06/2021 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
08/06/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
09/06/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
10/06/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
10/06/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
10/06/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
10/06/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
11/06/2021 Stenprop Limited (STP)
11/06/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
14/06/2021 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
15/06/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
15/06/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
15/06/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
15/06/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
15/06/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
16/06/2021 Best Of The Best PLC (BOTB)
16/06/2021 Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE)
16/06/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
16/06/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
16/06/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
17/06/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
17/06/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
17/06/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
17/06/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
17/06/2021 Record PLC (REC)
17/06/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
17/06/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
AGM / EGM
01/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
01/06/2021 Churchill China PLC (CHH)
02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)
02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)
02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)
03/06/2021 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
03/06/2021 Destiny Pharma PLC (DEST)
03/06/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
03/06/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
03/06/2021 Tissue Regenix Group PLC (TRX)
03/06/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
03/06/2021 Menhaden PLC (MHN)
03/06/2021 Informa PLC (INF)
03/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
03/06/2021 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
03/06/2021 Kazera Global PLC (KZG)
03/06/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)
03/06/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
04/06/2021 Schroder UK Public Private Trust PLC (SUPP)
04/06/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
04/06/2021 B90 Holdings PLC (B90)
07/06/2021 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
07/06/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)
07/06/2021 Zaim Credit Systems PLC (ZAIM)
07/06/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
08/06/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
08/06/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
08/06/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
08/06/2021 Trident Royalties PLC (TRR)
08/06/2021 Trufin PLC (TRU)
08/06/2021 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (PSDL)
08/06/2021 Xpediator PLC (XPD)
08/06/2021 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
08/06/2021 Ra International Group PLC (RAI)
08/06/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
08/06/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)
09/06/2021 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)
09/06/2021 Immedia Group PLC (IME)
09/06/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
09/06/2021 Animalcare Group PLC (ANCR)
09/06/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
09/06/2021 Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG)
09/06/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
09/06/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
09/06/2021 Aex Gold Inc. (AEXG)
09/06/2021 Slingsby (H C) PLC (SLNG)
09/06/2021 Kore Potash PLC (KP2)
09/06/2021 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
10/06/2021 Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY)
10/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
10/06/2021 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
10/06/2021 Ergomed PLC (ERGO)
10/06/2021 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)
10/06/2021 Yellow Cake PLC (YCA)
10/06/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
10/06/2021 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
10/06/2021 Team17 Group PLC (TM17)
11/06/2021 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)
11/06/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
14/06/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
14/06/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
14/06/2021 Saga PLC (SAGA)
14/06/2021 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)
14/06/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
14/06/2021 Sourcebio International PLC (SBI)
14/06/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
14/06/2021 Spectra Systems Corporation (SPSY)
14/06/2021 Lexington Gold LTD (LEX)
14/06/2021 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
14/06/2021 Trian Investors1 Limited (TI1)
14/06/2021 Altus Strategies PLC (ALS)
14/06/2021 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)
15/06/2021 Coro Energy PLC (CORO)
15/06/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
15/06/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
15/06/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
15/06/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
15/06/2021 Asian Plantations Limited (PALM)
15/06/2021 Somero Enterprise Inc. (SOM)
15/06/2021 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
15/06/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
15/06/2021 Bermele PLC (BERM)
15/06/2021 Loopup Group PLC (LOOP)
15/06/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
16/06/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
16/06/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)
16/06/2021 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
16/06/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
16/06/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
16/06/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
16/06/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/06/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
16/06/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
16/06/2021 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)
16/06/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
16/06/2021 Christie Group PLC (CTG)
16/06/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)
16/06/2021 Elixirr International PLC (ELIX)
16/06/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
16/06/2021 Kooth PLC (KOO)
16/06/2021 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)
16/06/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
16/06/2021 Augean PLC (AUG)
17/06/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
17/06/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)
17/06/2021 Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX)
17/06/2021 Mustang Energy Plc Ord 1p (MUST)
17/06/2021 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
17/06/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
17/06/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
17/06/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
17/06/2021 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)
18/06/2021 Drumz PLC (DRUM)
18/06/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
18/06/2021 Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEYS)
18/06/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
18/06/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
18/06/2021 Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI)
18/06/2021 Beowulf Mining PLC (BEM)
18/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
18/06/2021 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)
18/06/2021 Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR)
18/06/2021 Synairgen PLC (SNG)
Trading Statement
01/06/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
08/06/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
08/06/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
10/06/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
14/06/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
15/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
15/06/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
16/06/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
16/06/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
Ex-Dividend
01/06/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
01/06/2021 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
01/06/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
01/06/2021 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
01/06/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
02/06/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
02/06/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
03/06/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
03/06/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
03/06/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
03/06/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
03/06/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
03/06/2021 Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR)
03/06/2021 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
03/06/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
03/06/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
03/06/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
03/06/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
03/06/2021 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)
03/06/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
03/06/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
03/06/2021 Relx PLC (REL)
03/06/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
03/06/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
03/06/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
03/06/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
03/06/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
03/06/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
03/06/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
03/06/2021 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
03/06/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
03/06/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
03/06/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
04/06/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
04/06/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
04/06/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
04/06/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
04/06/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
04/06/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
04/06/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
04/06/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
04/06/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
04/06/2021 Reach PLC (RCH)
04/06/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
04/06/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
04/06/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
