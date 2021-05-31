CA
01/06/2021 13:30 GDP
01/06/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
CH
01/06/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/06/2021 08:00 GDP
01/06/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
01/06/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
01/06/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 08:55 labour market statistics
ES
01/06/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
EU
01/06/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 10:00 unemployment
01/06/2021 10:00 CPI
FR
01/06/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
01/06/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
IT
01/06/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 09:00 unemployment
01/06/2021 10:00 GDP
JP
01/06/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
UK
01/06/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
US
01/06/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/06/2021 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com