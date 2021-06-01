StockMarketWire.com -

CA

01/06/2021 13:30 GDP
01/06/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI


CH

01/06/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/06/2021 08:00 GDP
01/06/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI


CN

01/06/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI


DE

01/06/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 08:55 labour market statistics


ES

01/06/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI


EU

01/06/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 10:00 unemployment
01/06/2021 10:00 CPI


FR

01/06/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI


IE

01/06/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI


IT

01/06/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 09:00 unemployment
01/06/2021 10:00 GDP


JP

01/06/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI


UK

01/06/2021 07:00 Nationwide house price index
01/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI


US

01/06/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/06/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/06/2021 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com