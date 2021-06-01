Interim Result
02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)
02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)
02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)
02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
Final Result
02/06/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
02/06/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
02/06/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
AGM / EGM
02/06/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
02/06/2021 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
02/06/2021 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
02/06/2021 Tern PLC (TERN)
02/06/2021 Jersey Oil And Gas PLC (JOG)
02/06/2021 Gyg PLC (GYG)
02/06/2021 Everyman Media Group PLC (EMAN)
02/06/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
02/06/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
02/06/2021 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
02/06/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
Ex-Dividend
02/06/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
02/06/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com